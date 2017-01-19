Local
Home > Local

Charter School In Durham Fighting To Stay Open After Errors

53 mins ago

Melissa Wade
Leave a comment
23670631

Source: Hemera Technologies / Getty

Kestrel Heights’ high school in Durham is facing possible closure after an investigation showed that many students may not have meeting all requirements to graduate.

Concerned parents and students had their chance to ask questions Wednesday night about the future of a Durham charter school.

The meeting concluded with different choices of what those who may not have completed all requirements to graduate may be able to do.

However the big fight is whether the school will remain open.

Read more at WRAL.com

 

Durham schools , Kestrel Heights closure

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 weeks ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago