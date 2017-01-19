Charter School In Durham Fighting To Stay Open After Errors

Kestrel Heights’ high school in Durham is facing possible closure after an investigation showed that many students may not have meeting all requirements to graduate.

Concerned parents and students had their chance to ask questions Wednesday night about the future of a Durham charter school.

The meeting concluded with different choices of what those who may not have completed all requirements to graduate may be able to do.

However the big fight is whether the school will remain open.

Read more at WRAL.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: