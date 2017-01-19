President Barack Obama, White House, Politics

‘We’re Going To Be Okay:’ President Obama Talks About Hope In Final Conference

Obama urges America to do a "better job of treating everyone with basic respect" amid growing fears of Donald Trump's incoming administration.

Hope was a central part of President Barack Obama’s speech during his final press conference Wednesday before leaving the White House, reports the New York Daily News.

From New York Daily News:

President Obama came full circle in his final White House press conference, calling on his country not to give up hope as he sought to defend his worldview and legacy.

“I believe in this country. I believe in the American people. I believe that people are more good than bad,” the outgoing president said just before he left the White House podium for the final time. “…At my core I think we’re going to be okay. We just have to fight for it, we have to work for it and not take it for granted…”

Those comments come less than two days before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office amidst great fear from many sectors of society about what could come with him…But even as [Obama] expressed hope for the long-term “trend lines” of society on social acceptance and harmony, he warned about short-term problems. “It’s not just the same old [racial] battles, we’ve got this stew bubbling up that’s people from everywhere,” he said, saying Americans have to do “a better job of treating everyone with basic respect” in the face of increasing diversity.

Obama also said that he is looking forward to taking a break from politics, but promised that he will not go silent after leaving office, reports the New York Times.

SOURCE: New York Daily NewsNew York Times

