Black In America? New BLM Social Media Tool Lets You Mark Yourself ‘Unsafe’

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Black In America? New BLM Social Media Tool Lets You Mark Yourself ‘Unsafe’

It’s part of the protest movement’s ‘week of action’ leading up to Donald Trump’s inauguration.

15 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Black Lives Matter now offers a social media tool to help protest racism during its Week of Action, from Martin Luther King Jr. Day to Inauguration Day.

Mic.com reports that BLM launched MarkYourselfUnsafe.com Tuesday. It allows Black Facebook users to mark themselves “unsafe” as a Black person living in America. Non-Black users can use the tool to show support.

BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors explained the thinking behind this tool:

“From slavery to Jim Crow to prejudicial and deadly policing, America has never been a safe place for black people. We need to take action to continue to raise awareness about how racism impacts our families and communities.”

The group said Black people are vulnerable to attack while conducting daily activities. Marking oneself as unsafe is symbolic and not intended to replace the reporting of an emergency.

Facebook launched its Safety Check feature to allow users to notify family and friends about their safety status during a disaster or crisis. The social network made it available in the United States after the June 2016 nightclub shooting in Orlando.

Cullors said the unsafe tool is a form of protest and encouraged people to “take additional action by joining local organizers in demanding justice in the streets.”

It’s part of the wave of mass demonstrations expected in the District of Columbia, across the nation, and around the world on Inauguration Day.

SOURCE: Mic.com

SEE ALSO:

Black Lives Matter Creates Interactive Map Of Black-Owned Businesses

Democrats To Boycott Trump Inauguration

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 weeks ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago