Young Lady Stolen At Birth Speaks Out

Born Kamiyah Mobley, but raised as Alexis Manigo after being kidnapped just hours after she was born is now 18yrs old.

She finally learned her true identity on Friday and was reunited with her birth family by video chat as the woman who kidnapped and raised her was arrested and facing charges.

She tells Good Morning America that although this story is tragic she still loves the mother who raised her and hopes that authorities will not “lock her up and throw away the keys.”

