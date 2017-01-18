Welp! Marc Lamont Hill Calls Steve Harvey A ‘Mediocre Negro’ On CNN

Marc Lamont Hill is not here for Black folks like Steve Harvey and Kanye cozying up to the likes of Donald Trump.

According to Raw Story, during a Monday night segment on CNN, the cable news political pundit and Columbia University professor had harsh words for how the President-elect has attempted to reached out to the African-American community and who he has met with in the process.

“To keep bringing comedians and actors and athletes to represent black interests is demeaning, it’s disrespectful and it’s condescending,” Hill said. “Bring some people up there with some expertise, Donald Trump. Don’t just bring up people to entertain.”

Not surprisingly, the Republicans on the panel including Bruce Levell, the executive director of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump and former GOP chair for Georgia, did not agree with Hill. Lewell, who was visibly annoyed, kept pushing back against Hill. To which Hill responded: “Unless Steve Harvey turned into a policy analyst in the behind-the-scenes meeting, it doesn’t matter whether I was there. My concern is the people he’s trumpeting up and putting in front of the cameras.”

(Where’s the lie though?)

After more criticism from Level, Hill eventually snapped off.

“It was a bunch of mediocre Negroes being dragged in front of TV as a photo op for Donald Trump’s exploitative campaign against black people,” Hill said. “And you are the prime example of that.”

WELP!

The next morning, Sheriff Clarke Jr—aka “Mr. All Lives Matter” and one of Trump’s biggest Black supporters—got on Twitter throwing shade toward Hill for his recent comments:

I am tired of this jigaboo telling black people who they should be, what they should do. He's a lackey for Democrats https://t.co/XRI5bEPo0F — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) January 17, 2017

(But who still says “jigaboo” in 2017?)

Hill, not missing a beat, clapped all the way back:

I know YOU ain't talking about me, dog. YOU?!? Also, jigaboo?!?!? mwahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahah https://t.co/OjsblPCIZN — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) January 17, 2017

He also reminded Clark that he has never used a racial slur against the Milwaukee sheriff:

EXACTLY. I've never called @SheriffClarke an Uncle Tom, porch monkey, coon, hambone, shine, or handkerchief head. It's unseemly I tell ya! https://t.co/ZoP0Xpk4fW — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) January 17, 2017

RELATED NEWS:

White Passenger Accused Black British Singer Of Not Having A First-Class Ticket

#Fail: City Of Biloxi Renames MLK Day, Twitter Snaps Off

Wells Fargo Rejects Baltimore Teacher’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ Debit Card

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: