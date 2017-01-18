Talladega College Raises More Than $500,000 For Inauguration Expenses

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Talladega College Raises More Than $500,000 For Inauguration Expenses

Donations began pouring in for the historically Black college band after major backlash over their decision to perform during Donald Trump's inaugural parade.

1 day ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

The historically Black band from Talladega College that caught major fire for agreeing to perform at Donald Trump’s inaugural parade has raised more $500,000 on its GoFundMe page to attend the political event, reports Alabama Local News.

From Alabama Local News

More than $300,000 in donations poured in last Friday, after Talladega College President Billy Hawkins appeared on Fox News’ “The O’Reilly Factor” Thursday night.

In a Friday news conference, Hawkins called the response “probably the single-greatest fundraising effort” for the school. Almost 10,000 donors have contributed on the GoFundMe page, many of the donations coming in relatively small amounts of $10, $20, $50 and $100.

About 225 members of the band are expected to take part in the trip. The band applied to participate in the parade before the election, but took heat on social media by some, including alumni, who said performing would be tantamount to an endorsement of Trump. 

Despite Talladega’s decision, a number of artists including prominent African-Americans have said they would not perform at Trump’s inauguration and no other historically black colleges are participating, reports the New York Times.

Read a recent story on Talladega on NewsOne.

SOURCE: Alabama Local News, New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Donald Trump Attacks Civil Rights Legend John Lewis On Twitter

Democrats To Boycott Trump Inauguration

President Barack Obama's Inaugurations

40 photos Launch gallery

President Barack Obama's Inaugurations

Continue reading President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations

President Barack Obama's Inaugurations

 

 

 

2017 Inauguration , Blacks and Donald Trump , Talladega College , Talladega College Marching Band

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 weeks ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago