White Passenger Accused Black British Singer Of Not Having A First-Class Ticket

Jamelia, a British R&B star and model, recently shut down a white passenger on a train who accused her of not having a first-class ticket.

According to the Atlanta Black Star, Davis recalled the incident in a series of tweets, where she said that a woman in her 40s, who did not work for the railroad, approached her and her 11-year-old and asked whether they had tickets to sit in the coveted section of the train. It’s clear that the 36-year-old model and singer was not here for the nonsense and stuck up for herself and her child.

So, I got on the train with my 11 year old daughter…didn't even sit my bum on the seat good & a lady approaches me & asks me if I have… — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017

…a 1st class ticket. I look around. My daughter & I r the only black people in the packed carriage. I ask her "why did you ask me that?" — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017

…she replies "well I've just seen the conductor & he won't let you travel in this carriage" I ask "why?" She says "you need a 1st ticket" — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017

I ask "why have you assumed I don't have a 1st class ticket?" She says "well, have you got one?" I reply "have you?" She says "yes I have" — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017

I ask "what made you ask that question to me and no one else?" She says "it's because I wanted to sit with you, I just need to make sure" — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017

I say "I don't need a ticket for u to sit opposite me, no need to lie, my 11 year old could tell you why you asked, why not just be honest?" — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017

…The least you could do is admit you were wrong to do so" her "no, I wasn't wrong, what are you implying?" – try flip the script on me 😂😂😂 — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017

I laugh, and say "let's be honest, you've asked me because I look like young black girl & you've allowed your prejudice to speak for you" — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017

"No, that's not it, I would ask anyone I'm sitting with if they have a 1st class ticket" i burst out laughing she says "don't laugh at me" — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017

I look her dead in the eye & say "let this be a lesson to you, don't you ever make this assumption out loud again, I hope you feel ashamed" — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017

I then pick up my stuff & move to another table in the carriage with my daughter…a white guy sits down where we were sat…Not. A. Peep. — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017

My daughter looks over at the lady and says "Are you not going to ask him for his credentials then?" The lady turned as red as a beetroot. — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017

I'm done not calling people out. I am also raising two wonderful young women who will grow up to call you out too…you have been warned 😑😑😑 — #Яebel (@Jamelia) January 12, 2017

And then she ends with the slayage of all Tweets:

After the incident, Jamelia used her blog to further explain her bout with “First-Class Racism.”

“I need to say, at this point, this situation is far from unique,” the singer wrote. “Most of my train travel is first class, and I would estimate that at least 60 percent of the time, I experience this exchange with either another passenger or someone working for the train company. It’s irritating, embarrassing, but I, like many affluent, Black women, accept it as an annoying part of the space I occupy in society,” she wrote.

And while plenty of fans and followers were on the singer’s side, she did experience criticism from others who questioned why she was playing the “race card.”

“I also received tweets asking why I felt the need to tweet about it, why didn’t I just keep it to myself, I have a chip on my shoulder, I’m attention seeking and [I’m] ‘always playing the race card,’” Jamelia wrote. “If I was to tweet every single racist incident that happened to me as it happened, you would be on the floor.”

She added: “The problem is that we don’t tell you, we speak about it amongst ourselves and you get to carry on about your day not realizing you’ve ruined ours. I tweeted because I wanted you to read it. I wanted you to be aware of this happening. I wanted you to know that even if you have these thoughts in your head, it’s not OK to say it aloud.”

Most important, she said that she wanted to lead by example and teach both her daughters the importance of rising up against systematic racism and being “brave enough to put these important conversations on the table now.”

“We decided that, from now on, we’re going to help people out,” Jamelia said.

“We are going to be brave and tell them, ‘I don’t like that you did/said that.’ I was and am so proud of the bravery my daughter displayed. Yes, she is being taught to respect her elders, but she is also being taught to effectively communicate her genuine feelings, no matter who it may be.”

