8 Injured After Shots Ring Out At MLK Jr. Day Celebration In Miami

On Monday, eight people were injured by gunfire in Miami during a holiday tribute in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., the Miami Herald reports.

Two people were taken into custody, while two guns were recovered at the scene, the outlet reports. Authorities have not released any names in connection with the shooting and are investigating motive.

Watch the moment shots rang out at MLK Jr. Memorial Park caught on camera. pic.twitter.com/CMf0YR5yex — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 16, 2017

“The nature of the shooting, we don’t have information on that right now,” Miami-Dade Detective Marjorie Eloi told the Herald. “There was no gun exchange on our part.”

Shots rang out around 3:40 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, where thousands were gathered to celebrate the Civil Rights icon’s legacy. A 30-year-old male was hospitalized in critical condition, while another 20-year-old male victim was in stable condition as of Monday evening.

Of the eight injured, five were juveniles ranging from ages 11 to 17, authorities told the Herald.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene where the crowd dispersed, ducking for cover spread out in several directions. Officers arrived and taped off the street, forcing several vendors to close early.

“This is supposed to be Martin Luther King Day,” bystander Tammy Meeks said to local affiliate WSVN. “This should be one of the one days out of the year where whether you’re white, black, Hispanic — no matter what you are, we come together and just have fun and care for one another. And it’s senseless that we can’t just do that on one day of the year.”

The event held in honor of King ranges back to the 1970s. The Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who has pertinent information in relation to the shooting, WSVN reports.

SOURCE: Miami Herald, The Washington Post, WSVN

