Thank You! The Light Receives Stellar Award Nomination

For over 30 years the Stellar Awards has been the premier event honoring Gospel artists, writers, and industry professionals.

The two-day event will be held at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV from March 24-25. We’re excited to announce that The Light 103.9 has been selected as a nominee for the 2017 Stellar Awards! Thank YOU for all of your votes and most of all your continued support of our station.

Tickets are currently available for the show. The Stellar Awards will air on TV One. Click Here for or more information.

