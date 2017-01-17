Love Talking: The Love Test [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

in this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell notes that most of us consider ourselves loving people. But, she says, there’s a surefire way to really figure out how loving we actually are- by measuring ourselves up against God’s definition of love.

Erica calls this “the love test” and explains how to perform one for yourself. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

