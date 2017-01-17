Fashion Tips: 5 Things To Know About Dealing With A Tailor/Seamstress [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On a Fashion Friday, Goo Goo calls up to share some tips for dealing with tailors and seamstresses, for those who don’t know exactly how to approach getting their clothes altered, customized or created from scratch. If you’re not used to getting your clothing tailored, the task can be daunting. But luckily, Goo Goo knows just how to get you started.

Goo Goo gives some great, detailed advice for making sure your visit to a tailor is disaster-free. Check out this exclusive interview to hear all of the great tips from Goo Goo in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

