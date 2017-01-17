Fashion Tips: 5 Things To Know About Dealing With A Tailor/Seamstress [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

On a Fashion Friday, Goo Goo calls up to share some tips for dealing with tailors and seamstresses, for those who don’t know exactly how to approach getting their clothes altered, customized or created from scratch. If you’re not used to getting your clothing tailored, the task can be daunting. But luckily, Goo Goo knows just how to get you started.
Goo Goo gives some great, detailed advice for making sure your visit to a tailor is disaster-free. Check out this exclusive interview to hear all of the great tips from Goo Goo in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]
38. Wow we were young!!!! This is exactly 20 years ago.... Together for 20... This May we'll celebrate 15 years on marriage.. #GodIs #SoGood #WE15 @imericacampbell
39. #TBT me and @imericacampbell first Valentine's Day ©1997.... Photo Credit @teddyandtina
40. I had no idea 20 years ago that my life would be this awesome and blessed!!! And it's because God has allowed me to do life with you!!!Happy Mother's Day baby!!! @imericacampbell
