Xernona Clayton On How Martin Luther King Jr. Inspired The Trumpet Awards [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
Xernona Clayton is a civil rights leader who worked closely with Martin Luther King Jr & Coretta Scott King, as well as the founder, President & CEO of the Trumpet Awards Foundation She was the first African-American to have her own TV show in Atlanta and she has an honorary doctorate from Clark-Atlanta University.

Xernona talked to Erica Campbell about how she aided Martin Luther King Jr when she served under him, and how one his personal beliefs inspired her to create the Trumpet Awards. Click on the audio player to hear more in this powerful exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

