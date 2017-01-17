Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer: “Thank You For These Beautiful 13’s” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF is feeling inspired by an Andrae Crouch quote he heard about the beauty of the feet of those who carry the gospel. That struck him with gratefulness, he says, for his own feet, which he always refers to as his “13’s.”

GRIFF took this time to thank God for the beautiful 13’s he was blessed with, in all of their glory. Check out this exclusive video for more of his hilarious message to God in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

13's , blessed , Feet , Griff , GRIFF'S prayer , Video

