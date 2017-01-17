Faith Walking: Get To Know God [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Get To Know God

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains that sometimes, we don’t really know God as well as we think we do. Erica encourages all of us to get to know God well, however, because when you really know someone, what other people claim about them won’t have any bearing on your relationship with them.

The same goes for God- we are less likely to lose faith or get lost when we really, truly know who He is. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this enlightening message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

