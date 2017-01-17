Pastor K. Ray Hill Is Our New “Pastor Of The Month”

Congratulations to Pastor K. Ray Hill of Maple Temple United Church Of Christ in Raleigh on being voted our new January Pastor of the Month.

Pastor K. Ray Hill, ordained minister in United Church of Christ (UCC); Senior Pastor at Maple Temple UCC in Raleigh; 27 years pastoral experience– 7 years rural, 20 years, urban. Pastor of Maple Temple U.C.C. 20 years.

Masters of Divinity, Duke University; Doctorate in Divinity, Lancaster Seminary. A Preacher, Teacher and Educator who shares, unselfishly with others, the Word that God gives to him. Loves to teach, preach, bless and inspire others through God’s work in him.

Certified Christian Educator and Instructor for the Pastoral Leadership Development Program for the Southern Conference of United Church of Christ which includes Eastern NC, Western NC and Southern VA; teaches History and Polity and Boundary Training; has traveled extensively and preached internationally as an ambassador for Jesus Christ.

Community Service/Outreach:

• National Night Out for nineteen years. Event attracts over three hundred people each year. Received award for this event in 2012

• Member, Professional Advisory Commission, Wake Medical Center

• MTUCC is host church for a Hispanic Ministry to have services for over 10 years

• Habitat for Humanity–leads community efforts in neighborhood; provides meeting/training space for organization; attends community planning support meetings; serves as relief site for workers fixing houses in area

• Circle of Faith Ministry

• Oversees church’s Community Food Drive

• Works with Inter-Act of Wake County

Pastor Hill has inspired the institutional and organizational development of many ministries within the church. Under his pastoral leadership, the church organized the Women’s Ministry, Men’s Ministry, Singles Ministry, Young Adult Ministry, Outreach Ministry; Tween’s Ministry; six-week new member training; noon day Bible Study; purchase of land to house a new church; annual three-day youth revival; leadership training for elected church officers; development of Executive Council, just to name a few.

