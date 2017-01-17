White Georgia County Commissioner Refuses To Resign After Calling John Lewis A ‘Racist Pig’

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

White Georgia County Commissioner Refuses To Resign After Calling John Lewis A ‘Racist Pig’

The county Democratic Party leader said the commissioner is a ‘disgrace’ and urged Democrats to call for his ouster.

1 day ago

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

The White Georgia county commissioner who called Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) a “racist pig” on social media has rejected calls for his resignation, Atlanta’s WSB-TV reports.

“I don’t know where we go from here, but resigning is not it,” Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter told the news outlet. “We don’t resign because of something somebody says.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution published a screenshot of Hunter’s inflammatory comments, which he posted on Saturday. In the Facebook post, which was deleted by Monday, Hunter says “John Lewis is racist pig,” labels Democrats  as “Demon-rats” and calls Democrats “a bunch of idiots” for believing that the presidential polls were correct and disputing the actual outcome of the presidential election.

Hunter’s post was in response to Lewis saying that he did not view President-elect Donald Trump as “a legitimate president” because of U.S. intelligence agencies’ concluded that Russia used cyber espionage to help Trump win the election.

Hunter came under fire for his disparaging remarks about Lewis.

“Mr. Hunter is a disgrace to Gwinnett County and Georgia,” Gwinnett Democratic Party Chairman Gabe Okoye told WSB-TV. “I call on Mr. Hunter to resign immediately. I call on all Democrats to contact Mr. Hunter with the same message.”

The commissioner admitted to WSB-TV that his remarks were inappropriate. “I didn’t mean it to be derogatory. I meant it to make him mad,” he stated to the news outlet.

Hunter added that it wasn’t until he stated getting calls on Monday that he reflected on his choice of words.

SOURCE: WSB-TV, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

SEE ALSO:

Donald Trump Attacks Civil Rights Legend John Lewis On Twitter

Democrats To Boycott Trump Inauguration

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

54 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Commissioner Tommy Hunte , Georgia Politics , John Lewis

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 weeks ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago