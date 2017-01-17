Local
Home > Local

NCCU Football Player Shot

4 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Leave a comment
Football and football helmet on football field

Source: Thomas Northcut / Getty

 

22yr old George McGue – a defensive lineman for the Eagles was shot in the back while inside his home near campus. The incident happened Sunday night around 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Formosa Drive.

McGue was taken to the hospital Sunday evening where he had surgery.

Investigators said they aren’t sure what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

McGue was shot directly across the street from the school. Many students rent houses in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham police or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Read more at ABC11.

NCCU football player George McGue , shot in back

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 weeks ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago