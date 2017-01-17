NCCU Football Player Shot

McGue was taken to the hospital Sunday evening where he had surgery.

Investigators said they aren’t sure what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

McGue was shot directly across the street from the school. Many students rent houses in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham police or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

