Local
Home > Local

Durham Pastor In Good Spirits After Violent Robbery

4 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Leave a comment
A parishioner of the Church Under the Br

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Rev. Farleyson Tarley of People’s Christian Church on Durham’s east side was robbed and hit in the face on Friday around 9:30 p.m. near the reverend’s home in the Oxford Commons complex.

Tarley explained that he had just driven home from church and was confronted by three black men with guns who demanded money. The suspects ran off with several hundred dollars Tarley said he needed to pay for car repairs.

Durham police officers told ABC11 there have been a series of armed robberies in the city lately and they don’t appear to share any commonalities except for their being crimes.

Read more at ABC 11.

Pastor robbed , People's Christian Church , Rev. Farleyson Tarley

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 weeks ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 2 months ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago