Durham Pastor In Good Spirits After Violent Robbery

Rev. Farleyson Tarley of People’s Christian Church on Durham’s east side was robbed and hit in the face on Friday around 9:30 p.m. near the reverend’s home in the Oxford Commons complex.

Tarley explained that he had just driven home from church and was confronted by three black men with guns who demanded money. The suspects ran off with several hundred dollars Tarley said he needed to pay for car repairs.

Durham police officers told ABC11 there have been a series of armed robberies in the city lately and they don’t appear to share any commonalities except for their being crimes.

Read more at ABC 11.



