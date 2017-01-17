Get Up Erica
Brian Courtney Wilson On The Church’s Duty To Speak Out About Injustice [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
Brian Courtney Wilson talked  with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about the inspiration for his song, “Find A Way” off of its new album, “Heal: Songs Of Hope For Our Nation.” He explains how the anger he felt about the death of Philando Castile at the hands of police spurred him to write the song, and what he intends to say by releasing it.

He talks about what he believes the church’s role is in moments like that. Plus, Brian also drops a hint about some big things to come from him in the near future, and more. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

