President Obama’s Most Impressive Policy Wins

5 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

President Barack Obama, the nation’s first black President will be leaving office in a matter of days. When he first entered the Oval Office, America faced its worst financial crisis since the Great Depression, but after a full eight year’s of leading the nation, the United States economy has recovered and has experienced a substantial level of growth.

With health care reform, the financial crisis, the demise of Osama Bin Laden and a number of domestic victories in his column of triumphs, NewsOne looks back at President Obama’s top accomplishments. (Not ranked in order)

  • Affordable Care Act (Obamacare)
  • Restored the American Economy
  • Authorized the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden
  • Signed into law the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act for women
  • Repealed Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell and ensured equality for LGBT Americans
  • Raised the federal minimum wage to $10.10
  • Signed the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act
  • Supported Criminal Justice Reform and signed the Fair Sentencing Act
  • Ended military involvement in the Iraq War and ended combat missions in Afghanistan
  • Launched the My Brother’s Keeper Initiative to empower boys and young men of color
  • Implemented the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy to protect young undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children
  • One of the key leaders in the fight for the Paris Agreement which created a comprehensive framework to reduce global climate change

SOURCE: White House, AOL, Washington Monthly

