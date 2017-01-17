President Obama’s Most Impressive Policy Wins

President Barack Obama, the nation’s first black President will be leaving office in a matter of days. When he first entered the Oval Office, America faced its worst financial crisis since the Great Depression, but after a full eight year’s of leading the nation, the United States economy has recovered and has experienced a substantial level of growth.
With health care reform, the financial crisis, the demise of Osama Bin Laden and a number of domestic victories in his column of triumphs, NewsOne looks back at President Obama’s top accomplishments. (Not ranked in order)
- Affordable Care Act (Obamacare)
- Restored the American Economy
- Authorized the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden
- Signed into law the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act for women
- Repealed Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell and ensured equality for LGBT Americans
- Raised the federal minimum wage to $10.10
- Signed the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act
- Supported Criminal Justice Reform and signed the Fair Sentencing Act
- Ended military involvement in the Iraq War and ended combat missions in Afghanistan
- Launched the My Brother’s Keeper Initiative to empower boys and young men of color
- Implemented the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy to protect young undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children
- One of the key leaders in the fight for the Paris Agreement which created a comprehensive framework to reduce global climate change
SOURCE: White House, AOL, Washington Monthly
