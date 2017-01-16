Events Celebrating MLK Day!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
K97.5 celebrates the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. In honor of Dr. King, there are a variety of events, family activities, and service projects scheduled in Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill.
Make it a day of service and honor his legacy to strengthen our community.
MLK Triangle Celebrations Click Here
MLK Activities In Cary Click Here
MLK Celebration Events in Durham Click Here
MLK Activities in Chapel Hill Click Here
