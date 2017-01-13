This Weekend’s Community Calendar Events

Get out and get involved in your community… Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.

The House of Praise Church New Years After Party Event Date: 01/14/16 Event Time: Doors open at 5pm. The event begins at 6pm. Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: The House of Praise Church Address Line 1: 89 Darden Road City, State, Zip: Newton Grove, NC 28366 Event Description: We will be continuing the celebration of this new year through dance, mime, singing, and christian rap. There will be food and drinks for a small donation. Help us continue to bring in this new year with a night of praise and fun! Event Contact: Dee Chestnutt Event Contact Number: 9107516366

28th Annual Holy Convocation Event Date: 01/15/2017 Event Time: 6:00AM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Deliverance Cathedral of Love Church Address Line 1: 1705 Curtis Drive City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27610 Event Description: Deliverance Cathedral of Love Church, Inc will be hosting its 28th Annual Holy Convocation beginning January 15, 2017-January 22, 2017.

Sunday, January 15, 2017 6:00AM – Dr. Alice Hooker

Sunday, January 15, 2017 11:00AM – Bishop Lizzie Anderson-Davis

Sunday January 15, 2017 7:00PM Bishop George Bloomer

Wednesday – Friday January 18th -20th 11:00AM – Dr. J. Vincent Terry, Sr. D.D.

Wednesday – Friday January 18th -20th 7:30PM – Pastor James P. Perkins

Sunday, January 22, 2017 11:00AM Presideing Prelate Bishop M.S. Nesbitt Event Contact: Connie Bridges Event Contact (919) 455-4935 PraiseNation recruiting session Event Date: 01/14/2017 Event Time: 10:30am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: New Revelations Church Address Line 1: 2000 Brentwood Rd Unit 8 City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27604 Event Description: PraiseNation Community Choir will be holding a recruiting session for choir members as well as musicians. We invite all who are interested in becoming a part of our ministry. PraiseNation is committed to ministering through praise and worship. Event Contact: Tymica Dunn

WMCGC Women’s Ministry 2017 Women’s Conference Event Date: 01/13/2017 Event Time: 6pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: All American Chapel Address Line 1: 7242 Ardennes Road City, State, Zip: Fort Bragg, NC 28307 Event Description: On January 13th thru January 14th at the All-American Chapel, the Wood Memorial Chapel Gospel Congregation (WMCGC) Women’s Ministry is hosting their 2017 Women’s Conference featuring guest speaker, Dr. Patty James from Word Up Ministries, NJ. Our spiritual focus is: Time to Renew Ourselves for the Upbuilding of God’s Kingdom! (Romans 12:2). This is a time of worship and renewal that you will not want to miss! Online registration is available at: https://wmcgcwomensconference2017.eventbrite.com. For more information, please contact the Women’s Ministry at woodmemorialchapel@gmail.com Event Contact: Donna Robinson

Meet and Greet/Ladies Night Event Date: 01/14/2017 Event Time: — Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Applebees and Regal Stadium 14 Address Line 1: 8701 Brier Creek Pkwy City, State, Zip: 27616 Event Description: Come join the ladies of this elite Christian Sorority, the Raleigh Durham Colony of Delta Psi Epsilon Christian Sorority, Inc. as we dine and then see a great movie (Hidden Figures). We are celebrating Founders’ Day Weekend and would like you to get to know us, fellowship, and know more about the organization. We will enjoy dinner at Applebees 8701 Brier Creek Pkwy and the movie at Regal Stadium 14 8611 Brier Creek Pkwy. No admission fee for event but must pay for meal and movie. Event Contact: Teresa Satchell, Colony President Event Contact Number: —

t: Church Name Change and Rededication Celebration Event Date: 01/14/2017 Event Time: 4:00 pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Agape Christian Church, Inc. Address Line 1: 1112 Fairview Street City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27707 Event Description: God has led our Pastor to change the name of this ministry for this coming year. We will be holding a name change and rededication celebration. On January 14, 2017 at 4:00 pm Palmer Memorial Holy Church, Inc. will be changed to Agape Christian Church, Inc. We are located at 1112 Fairview St. Durham, NC. (off Morehead Ave.) Our guest speaker will Bishop Anthony Slater from Tehillah Church Ministries out of Goldsboro, NC and special guest Prophet Frank Webster, from Plainsfield, NJ. It would an honor to have you or a representative from your ministry attend to bare witness at this historic event. With the New Year comes new change. Event Contact: Veronica Whitley Event Contact Number: 919-257-8090

Gospel Concert Event Date: 1/13/2017 Event Time: 7:30 p.m. Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Eastern Star Church Address Line 1: 1412 Poole Road City, State, Zip: Raleigh N.C Event Description: Gospel Concert by Local group called 2nd Chanz sponsored by our Pastor’s Aid Department. Event Contact: 919-608-7978 Event Contact Number: 919-608-7978

: MLK Celebration Event Date: 01/14/2017 Event Time: 6 pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Mt. Herman AME Zion Church Address Line 1: 8604 Pittsboro-Goldston Road City, State, Zip: Goldston NC 27252 Event Description: The Life and Dreams of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Theme: United We Stand

Keynote Speaker: The Honorable Chris Rey, Mayor

of Spring Lake, NC Event Contact: Nora Palmer Event Contact Number: (919) 898-4870

t: Women Who Work 2gether Win 2 gether Event Date: 01/14/2106 Event Time: 1pm-5pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Durham County Library Address Line 1: 4505 S Alston Ave City, State, Zip: Durham NC 27713 Event Description: WWW2W2 is designed to promote innovative methods of collaboration between women entrepreneurs. Accomplished entrepreneurs will share their experience and the power of collaboration as it relates to their own success. They will also share powerful tools for success empowering for any woman in business.

This event is for any and all women who are embarking upon, already engaging and excelling on the path of entrepreneurship Event Contact: Vinise Capers and Lena Anderson Event Contact Number: 570 242-2719

: March& Celebrating/Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Event Date: 01/16/2017 Event Time: 8:15am March, Brkf. and Program Following Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: March& Celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Address Line 1: March: Ennis St.FV, Brkf. & Prog.Bazzel Creek Chur City, State, Zip: Fuquay-Varina,NC 27526 Event Description: March: 8:15am Start: Council Gym on Ennis St. End: 605 Bridge St.

Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526

Breakfast & Program after the March@BazzelCreek

MB Church.

Speaker will be Wake County Commissioner

Attorney Jessica Holmes Event Contact: Gwen Thornton / Marion Tucker Event Contact Number: 919 291-2764 / 919 285-4135

