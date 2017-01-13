Community Spotlight
This Weekend’s Community Calendar Events

1 hour ago

Melissa Wade
Get out and get involved in your community…  Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.

  The House of Praise Church New Years After Party
Event Date:  01/14/16
Event Time:  Doors open at 5pm. The event begins at 6pm.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The House of Praise Church
Address Line 1:  89 Darden Road
City, State, Zip:  Newton Grove, NC 28366
Event Description:  We will be continuing the celebration of this new year through dance, mime, singing, and christian rap. There will be food and drinks for a small donation. Help us continue to bring in this new year with a night of praise and fun!
Event Contact:  Dee Chestnutt
Event Contact Number:  9107516366

 

  28th Annual Holy Convocation
Event Date:  01/15/2017
Event Time:  6:00AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Deliverance Cathedral of Love Church
Address Line 1:  1705 Curtis Drive
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27610
Event Description:  Deliverance Cathedral of Love Church, Inc will be hosting its 28th Annual Holy Convocation beginning January 15, 2017-January 22, 2017.
Sunday, January 15, 2017 6:00AM – Dr. Alice Hooker
Sunday, January 15, 2017 11:00AM – Bishop Lizzie Anderson-Davis
Sunday January 15, 2017 7:00PM Bishop George Bloomer
Wednesday – Friday January 18th -20th 11:00AM – Dr. J. Vincent Terry, Sr. D.D.
Wednesday – Friday January 18th -20th 7:30PM – Pastor James P. Perkins
Sunday, January 22, 2017 11:00AM Presideing Prelate Bishop M.S. Nesbitt
Event Contact:  Connie Bridges
Event Contact (919) 455-4935
  PraiseNation recruiting session
Event Date:  01/14/2017
Event Time:  10:30am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  New Revelations Church
Address Line 1:  2000 Brentwood Rd Unit 8
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27604
Event Description:  PraiseNation Community Choir will be holding a recruiting session for choir members as well as musicians. We invite all who are interested in becoming a part of our ministry. PraiseNation is committed to ministering through praise and worship.
Event Contact:  Tymica Dunn

 

 

  WMCGC Women’s Ministry 2017 Women’s Conference
Event Date:  01/13/2017
Event Time:  6pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  All American Chapel
Address Line 1:  7242 Ardennes Road
City, State, Zip:  Fort Bragg, NC 28307
Event Description:  On January 13th thru January 14th at the All-American Chapel, the Wood Memorial Chapel Gospel Congregation (WMCGC) Women’s Ministry is hosting their 2017 Women’s Conference featuring guest speaker, Dr. Patty James from Word Up Ministries, NJ. Our spiritual focus is: Time to Renew Ourselves for the Upbuilding of God’s Kingdom! (Romans 12:2). This is a time of worship and renewal that you will not want to miss! Online registration is available at: https://wmcgcwomensconference2017.eventbrite.com. For more information, please contact the Women’s Ministry at woodmemorialchapel@gmail.com
Event Contact:  Donna Robinson

 

 

 

Meet and Greet/Ladies Night
Event Date:  01/14/2017
Event Time: 
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Applebees and Regal Stadium 14
Address Line 1:  8701 Brier Creek Pkwy
City, State, Zip:  27616
Event Description:  Come join the ladies of this elite Christian Sorority, the Raleigh Durham Colony of Delta Psi Epsilon Christian Sorority, Inc. as we dine and then see a great movie (Hidden Figures). We are celebrating Founders’ Day Weekend and would like you to get to know us, fellowship, and know more about the organization. We will enjoy dinner at Applebees 8701 Brier Creek Pkwy and the movie at Regal Stadium 14 8611 Brier Creek Pkwy. No admission fee for event but must pay for meal and movie.
Event Contact:  Teresa Satchell, Colony President
Event Contact Number: 

 

 

t:  Church Name Change and Rededication Celebration
Event Date:  01/14/2017
Event Time:  4:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Agape Christian Church, Inc.
Address Line 1:  1112 Fairview Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27707
Event Description:  God has led our Pastor to change the name of this ministry for this coming year. We will be holding a name change and rededication celebration. On January 14, 2017 at 4:00 pm Palmer Memorial Holy Church, Inc. will be changed to Agape Christian Church, Inc. We are located at 1112 Fairview St. Durham, NC. (off Morehead Ave.)

Our guest speaker will Bishop Anthony Slater from Tehillah Church Ministries out of Goldsboro, NC and special guest Prophet Frank Webster, from Plainsfield, NJ.

It would an honor to have you or a representative from your ministry attend to bare witness at this historic event. With the New Year comes new change.
Event Contact:  Veronica Whitley
Event Contact Number:  919-257-8090

 

 

Gospel Concert
Event Date:  1/13/2017
Event Time:  7:30 p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Eastern Star Church
Address Line 1:  1412 Poole Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh N.C
Event Description:  Gospel Concert by Local group called 2nd Chanz sponsored by our Pastor’s Aid Department.
Event Contact:  919-608-7978
Event Contact Number:  919-608-7978

 

 

MLK Celebration
Event Date:  01/14/2017
Event Time:  6 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt. Herman AME Zion Church
Address Line 1:  8604 Pittsboro-Goldston Road
City, State, Zip:  Goldston NC 27252
Event Description:  The Life and Dreams of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Theme: United We Stand
Keynote Speaker: The Honorable Chris Rey, Mayor
of Spring Lake, NC
Event Contact:  Nora Palmer
Event Contact Number:  (919) 898-4870

 

 

t:  Women Who Work 2gether Win 2 gether
Event Date:  01/14/2106
Event Time:  1pm-5pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Durham County Library
Address Line 1:  4505 S Alston Ave
City, State, Zip:  Durham NC 27713
Event Description:  WWW2W2 is designed to promote innovative methods of collaboration between women entrepreneurs.  Accomplished entrepreneurs will share their experience and the power of collaboration as it relates to their own success. They will also share powerful tools for success empowering for any woman in business.
This event is for any and all women who are embarking upon, already engaging and excelling on the path of entrepreneurship
Event Contact:  Vinise Capers and Lena Anderson
Event Contact Number:  570 242-2719

 

 

 

 

March& Celebrating/Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Event Date:  01/16/2017
Event Time:  8:15am March, Brkf. and Program Following
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  March& Celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Address Line 1:  March: Ennis St.FV, Brkf. & Prog.Bazzel Creek Chur
City, State, Zip:  Fuquay-Varina,NC 27526
Event Description:  March: 8:15am Start: Council Gym on Ennis St. End: 605 Bridge St.
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
Breakfast & Program after the March@BazzelCreek
MB Church.
Speaker will be Wake County Commissioner
Attorney Jessica Holmes
Event Contact:  Gwen Thornton / Marion Tucker
Event Contact Number:  919 291-2764 / 919 285-4135

 

 

 

