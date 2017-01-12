DOJ Watchdog Will Probe FBI’s Handling Of Clinton Email Server Investigation

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

DOJ Watchdog Will Probe FBI’s Handling Of Clinton Email Server Investigation

Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz verified the probe was launched at the urging of congressional members, several organizations, and members of the public.

23 hours ago

The Light NC staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

The watchdog inspector assigned to oversee the Department of Justice announced plans to launch an investigation into the FBI’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s private email server on Thursday, the Huffington Post reports.

Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz verified the probe was launched at the urging of congressional members, several organizations, and members of the public, the Post writes.

The decision comes months after public outcry over FBI Director James Comey’s announcement the department was relaunching an investigation into the matter, then subsequently following up again with a recommendation not to charge Clinton in the email probe. Comey’s decision to announce the investigation received much pushback, especially since it was made weeks before the 2016 election.

According to CNN, Horowitz’s office will examine several allegations,”including that DOJ or FBI policies were not followed when FBI Director James Comey publicly stated last July that his bureau would not pursue criminal charges against Clinton; that DOJ and FBI employees improperly disclosed non-public information; and that the timing of the FBI’s release of certain Freedom of Information Act requests right before the election was improper,” the outlet reports.

The White House said they were not involved in the matter and Clinton’s office has not yet released a statement regarding the announcement, CNN reports.

SOURCE: CNN, Huffington Post 

SEE ALSO:

FBI Recommends No Charges In Clinton Email Probe

Controversy Over FBI’s New Clinton Email Probe Explained

Hillary Clinton's Pantsuit Evolution (PHOTOS)

21 photos Launch gallery

Hillary Clinton's Pantsuit Evolution (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Hillary Clinton’s Pantsuit Evolution (PHOTOS)

Hillary Clinton's Pantsuit Evolution (PHOTOS)

See Hillary Clinton's evolution from skirt-suits as First Lady to pantsuits as Senator, Secretary of State and 2016 Presidential Candidate.

DOJ Investigation , FBI , Hillary Clinton Emails , James Comey

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 weeks ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 1 month ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago