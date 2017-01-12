David Mann Can’t Do The Prayer, So Mr. Brown Does It Instead [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

David Mann was trying to gear up to do the day’s prayer, but when the moment came, he just didn’t have it in him. So instead, he had a good friend named Mr. Brown, who many of us know and love, to take on the reigns and do the prayer for him.
What followed was a hilarious “random prayer” for everything from the Bereave family, to Erica Campbell’s hair. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
