Why It’s A Good Idea To Start Off The Year With Fasting [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

At the top of a new year, it is customary for some people fast. David Mann & Erica Campbell discussed the significance of fasting to kick off the new year, and how doing so can really start you off on the right foot. Fasting is not only a good practice spiritually, but there are also medical benefits to fasting as well, as Erica explains.

David notes also notes that in some of our neighborhoods, it costs more to eat right, and thus we’re not always taking in the healthiest things for us. Fasting, however, can help with that too. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

