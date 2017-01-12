David Mann On Aiming To “Teach Family” With Reality TV [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

David Mann talks about his family’s reality TV show, “It’s A Mann’s World,” which will be returning to TVOne! He explains that the goal of the show is not to do reality TV just “For the sake of having a reality show” but rather, they do the show with the aim of “Teaching family.” David also talks about the challenges that come with being a husband and manager to his wife, Tamela Mann.
Plus, he talks about the upcoming Mann Family Tour, their sitcom on BounceTV, and why he likes playing husband to his wife on screen, not just off-camera. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
