Brandy Drops Hints About What’s Next For Her Musically [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The amazingly talented singer and actress Brandy chatted with Erica Campbell about her newest TV gig: a cooking show, “My Kitchen Rules” with her brother, Ray J, on FOX! She talks about the process of filming the show, and her cooking experience. She also explains why she had to give up the vegetarian life.
Plus, Brandy hints at what’s next for her musically! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
