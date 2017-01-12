Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Brandy Drops Hints About What’s Next For Her Musically [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

20 hours ago

Erica Campbell
0 reads
Leave a comment


The amazingly talented singer and actress Brandy chatted with Erica Campbell about her newest TV gig: a cooking show, “My Kitchen Rules” with her brother, Ray J, on FOX! She talks about the process of filming the show, and her cooking experience. She also explains why she had to give up the vegetarian life.

Plus, Brandy hints at what’s next for her musically! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Damon Little Shocks Erica & GRIFF When He Reveals Earliest Songs [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Erica Campbell On Overcoming Judgement In Church After Singing With Brandy [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Bryan Popin On His Journey Through Music Ministry To Making Gospel [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]


17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style

17 photos Launch gallery

17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style

Continue reading Brandy Drops Hints About What’s Next For Her Musically [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style

Brandy , cooking , Interview , Music , ray j , Show , TV

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 weeks ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 1 month ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago