AM BUZZ: First Lady Michelle Obama Makes Appearance On Jimmy Fallon Show; Monique Drags Kim Burrell For Anti-Gay Statements & More…

First Lady Michelle Obama Makes Appearance On Jimmy Fallon Show

She’s not done yet!

First Lady Michelle Obama made her first public appearance after her husband’s moving farewell address to the nation on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

The episode had some riveting moments–from regular Americans recording thank you videos to FLOTUS, only to be surprised by her in person, to a tribute to Michelle from Stevie Wonder himself, who serenaded the first lady with ‘Isn’t She Lovely,’ and ‘My Cherie Amore.’

Take a look:

UP NEXT: Mo’Nique Drags Kim Burrell Over Anti-Gay Comments

1 2Next page »

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: