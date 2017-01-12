Local
Fayetteville Teacher Suspended Again For Racial Slur

A Cumberland County teacher who was suspended and reassigned for using racial slur while referring to a black student, has been suspended again for the same thing.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that english teacher Victoria Maultsby, was suspended without pay last week.

Superintendent Frank Till Jr. isn’t saying what prompted the latest action, but said Maultsby has a right to appeal the suspension.

School officials said Maultsby had no previous suspensions, demotions or other actions against her. She has been at the school since 2006.

