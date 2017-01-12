Entertainment News
Donnie McClurkin To Appear On 2 Hour Program Tonight

2 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Festival of Praise Tour 2014

Catch Donnie McClurkin tonight on ABC as he takes part in “Taking The Stage,” one of the final public events attended by President Obama and First Lady Michelle.

  “Taking the stage: African American Music and Stories that Changed America” is a two-hour television special that will air Thursday, January 12th on ABC (9:00pm-11:00pm/ET) just a few days before the Inauguration.. “Taking to the stage” was part of the new Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture recent opening festivities.

2016 Stellar Gospel Awards - Show

 Donnie McClurkin will be joined by a star cast including : Angela Bassett,  Tom Hanks, Samuel L. Jackson, Quincy Jones, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith and more…
