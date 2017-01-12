Donnie McClurkin To Appear On 2 Hour Program Tonight

Catch Donnie McClurkin tonight on ABC as he takes part in “Taking The Stage,” one of the final public events attended by President Obama and First Lady Michelle.

“Taking the stage: African American Music and Stories that Changed America” is a two-hour television special that will air Thursday, January 12th on ABC (9:00pm-11:00pm/ET) just a few days before the Inauguration.. “Taking to the stage” was part of the new Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture recent opening festivities.

Donnie McClurkin will be joined by a star cast including : Angela Bassett, Tom Hanks, Samuel L. Jackson, Quincy Jones, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith and more…

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: