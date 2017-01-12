Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was Scammed By Ex-Boyfriend

Danielle Jennings

From actress Jenifer Lewis’ recent bold admission, it appears that no one these days is exempt from the scam life. The Black-ish star opened up in a very revealing post on Instagram that her ex-boyfriend reportedly scammed her of out thousands of dollars.

In her Instagram post, Jenifer Lewis got very real and very honest about not only her failed relationship with her ex-boyfriend, but also detailed exactly how he scammed her out of more than $50,000. Lewis definitely doesn’t hold back, as she spoke of her ex by name and even included the alias that he went by.

Always one to speak her mind and never back down, Lewis also revealed that she has filed a lawsuit against him with hopes to recover her stolen funds and place the ex-con back in prison, from where he is currently out on parole.

Despite her blasting her ex as a career criminal who preys on the open hearts and bank accounts of others, he is still employed at LA Fitness, even though Jenifer Lewis made them aware of the situation and his sordid history of crime. The lawsuit is still in the early stages, but we will keep you posted on any new developments. We wish Jenifer Lewis (aka everyone’s favorite “mama”) the best.

