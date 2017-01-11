Why Do GOP Lawmakers Keep Removing This Ferguson Painting From The U.S. Capitol Grounds?

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus are embroiled in a bitter battle with GOP legislators over the removal of a controversial Ferguson painting depicting scenes of police brutality, according to a report by NBC News.
Officers in the painting are portrayed as farm animals with guns aimed at demonstrators, while several protests unfold in the background. The scene evokes the aftermath of the Ferguson protests following the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown, an unarmed Black teenager.
The painting by Ferguson student David Pulphus was selected last year among a bevy of contestants as part of the Congressional Arts Competition and resides in an underground tunnel that connects congressional offices with the United States Capitol building.
To date, the painting has been removed and hung again at least three times in the past week, NBC reports. Each time it is returned to the office of Rep. Lacy Clay, D-Mo., Ferguson’s congressional representative.
Clay told reporters that repeatedly hanging the painting was making him “dizzy,” but that he would remain “persistent in protecting my constituents’ constitutional rights of free speech.”
One of the painting’s outspoken detractors, Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., claims the artwork incites violence against police. “It’s offensive. It portrays police officers as pigs and it doesn’t belong in the U.S. Capitol. It’s that simple,” Hunter said.
As of Wednesday, the painting remained up.
According to NBC, Rep. Paul Ryan on Tuesday told several GOP members of Congress that he would move to have the painting removed. Ryan’s office is currently working on a draft addressed to the Architect of the Capitol, prompting a review of the painting and the rules laid out in the art competition’s guidelines.
SOURCE: NBC News
SEE ALSO:
NEWS ROUNDUP: GOP Backs Away From Plan To Gut Ethics Office…AND MORE
Federal Judge Tosses $41.5 Million Ferguson Protesters Civil Rights Lawsuit
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Zach Gibson/Getty Images
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Zach Gibson/Getty Images
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Zach Gibson/Getty Images
25 of 25