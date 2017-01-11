Get Up Erica
Love Talking: When Love Hurts [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

5 hours ago

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell asks, what do you do when love hurts? Sometimes love doesn’t feel like what we believe it is, whether it’s familial, friendly or romantic love. Of course, some people are hard to love, but sometimes it is hard for us to love in God’s way.

Erica reads some powerful scriptures about the importance of love over everything, and what specifically it means to love in the purest sense of the word. Love does have to “go through the tough stuff,” Erica reminds us, but real love cleanses us of all of that. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

