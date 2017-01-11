Continue reading David Mann: All You Need Is One Yes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Starring as “Cora Simmons,” the loving and churchgoing “but woe to those who cross me” daughter of beloved Deacon Leroy Brown and the iconic Madea Simmons on the hit TBS comedy Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns, the 2011 NAACP Image Award nominee and 2011 Dove Award winner for Traditional Gospel Album Of The Year, actress/singer Tamela Mann makes millions laugh every week while she enjoys a unique personal double blessing. Continuing the role she originated in Perry’s 2004 play and 2008 film of the same name, the sassy, high spirited multi-talented singer and actress is able to work on set every day with David Mann, her husband of 22 years who plays Leroy. [ione_amazon_mp3 id="V20070822%2FUS%2Fblaameweb-20%2F8014%2F49e1481f-2913-418a-a4d8-3c57a6bdf888"] On the heels of her highly successful fall 2009 release, “The Master Plan” which remained at the top of the Gospel sales chart for almost a year, Tamela released “The Master Plan Deluxe Edition” which contained not only all the songs from the best-seller, but David’s CD, “Mr. Brown’s Good Ol’ Time Church,” and a full bonus dvd of behind the scenes footage, music videos and an episode of their in production cooking show. The deluxe package continues to be a top selling collection in stores and online. Tamela’s was an impoverished childhood in Texas where money was scarce, and struggles were ever-present. God and the sweet gospel sounds of Walter Hawkins, Edwin Hawkins, Andrae Crouch and the Clark Sisters were there to encourage her. Music was her solace from the beginning, and she began attending choir rehearsals with her siblings when she was eight. By 12, she was performing in the “singing choir” at the Holy Tabernacle. In her late teens, she attended an after school chorus class, where she first heard high school friends David Mann, Kirk Franklin and Darrell Blair sing; in those days, they were known as the “Humble Hearts.” Tamela went on to a different high school, but impressed them with her voice. She and David became best friends and eventually began singing with Franklin and the larger ensemble he created, The Family. Tamela’s extraordinary career began in the early 90’s when she joined future gospel superstar Franklin as a member his platinum selling Gospel music group, The Family. After collaborating with him, she went on to join the cast off of the stage play, He Say…She Say…But What Does God Say? On the heels of her highly lauded stage debut, her acting career took off as she was tapped by Tyler Perry to appear in his stage play, I Can Do Bad All By Myself. Tamela enthralled audiences with her comedic acting over the years as “Cora” in many of Perry’s other hit plays (Madea’s Family Reunion, Madea’s Class Reunion) and films (Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Madea Goes To Jail). In fact, Mann’s explosive songs “Father Can You hear Me” and “Take It To Jesus” can even be heard in the movie and on the soundtrack album of Diary Of A Mad Black woman. Tamela then went on to star in the play and motion picture, Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns, in which she charmed fans as Mr. Brown’s daughter, “Cora.” Both properties were sure-fire hits, playing to packed theaters and grossing millions. “If you thought Madea’s family was crazy, wait till you meet the Browns” became the tag line for the new TBS comedy modeled after the film in which Tamela reprised her role as “Cora,” which is in its fourth season. When Tamela is not shooting Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns, she brings her live musical performances to venues around the country playing to sold-out crowds and is a spokesperson for the American Diabetes Association. Along with her husband, David, Tamela is the co-host of the exciting new TV show, Hanging With The Manns, which follows the dynamic couple as they cook-up delicious recipes in the kitchen and go on hilariously funny and wild adventures together. The happy, feel-good story of Tamela has her falling in love with her best friend David Mann, starting a family—their kids are Porcia, Tiffany, David and Tia, and raising their niece Sonya as their own—and continuing to turn in strong, artful performances on stage and on screen.