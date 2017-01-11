David Mann: All You Need Is One Yes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

While David Mann was in-studio hanging out with Erica Campbell, he had an inspiring message to impart to anybody listening who might need to hear it. He explains that, although it’s sometimes easy to get caught up in all the no’s we’re hearing, it’s really just that one “yes” the matters. We shouldn’t be discouraged when someone tells us no, even if we have been told no time and time again by many people.
At the end of the day, all it takes is one yes to make the difference, so forget about the no’s. Check out this exclusive video to hear David explain more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
