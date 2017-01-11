Entertainment News
Have You Seen Her? Black Twitter Reacts To Sasha Obama’s Absence From The President’s Farewell Speech

Black Twitter investigates why Sasha Obama was missing from Barack's final speech in Chicago.

4 hours ago

The Light NC staff
President Obama Hosts Canadian PM Trudeau On His Official Visit To Washington

Source: Pool / Getty


One of the First Daughters was notably missing from President Barack Obama’s final address to the American people last night.

When POTUS delivered the emotional message to his kids,  “Of all I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad,” Sasha was nowhere to be found–and of course Black Twitter had a field day.

Here are some of the best of the bests:

Aside from speculations, according to CBS, Sasha was at home because she had an exam at school today. Go figure:

