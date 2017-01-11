President Obama’s Farewell Speech

In an awesome and moving speech in Chicago, President bid farewell to the U.S. from serving as its commander and chief. President Obama and family will be leaving the white house in less than 2 weeks.

The biggest question of the night may have been? Where is Sasha? It was obvious that one of the first daughters was missing as he continued to refer to his family and both daughters – but there was only one there. Well… Sasha was home studying for an exam.

During his goodbyes Obama addressed that he hasn’t abandoned his vision of progressive change but warning that it now comes with a new set of caveats. Read more at CNN.com Obama moved the crowd to tears as he thanked 1st lady Michelle, his family, staff and of course Vice President Joe Biden.

