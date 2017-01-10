Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Buzz Live: Miss Robbie & Tim Talk Season 4 Of ‘Welcome To Sweetie Pies’

Miss Robbie and Tim Norman talk about season 4 of "Welcome To Sweetie Pies on The Buzz Live."

21 hours ago

The Light NC staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Miss Robbie and her son Tim Norman are one of our favorite mother/son duos and they’re back for another season of the beloved OWN series ‘Welcome To Sweetie Pies.”

We caught up with Miss Robbie and Tim on today’s episode of “The Buzz Live,” where they opened up about what we can expect from their kitchen this time around, Tim’s new girlfriend/ former ‘Basketball Wives’ star Jennifer Williams and Miss Robbie’s love for reality TV.

Catch ‘Welcome To Sweetie Pies’ every Saturday at 9/8c on OWN.

RELATED STORIES:

The Buzz Live: Yandy Smith-Harris Sets The Record Straight About Her Marriage To Mendeecees

The Buzz Live: Joe Sings His Classic &amp; Talks New Album ‘My Name Is Joe’

Miss Robbie , Sweetie Pies , Tim Norman

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 weeks ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 1 month ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago