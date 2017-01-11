ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For Trump Family Special

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For Trump Family Special

We don't mind waiting, but not for this.

20 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
0 reads
Leave a comment

After several grueling months of waiting for the official return of ABC’s TGIT line-up, fans were dealt another blow today when it was announced that Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder would not be returning on their scheduled January 19 date, but instead all three have been pushed back an additional week.

#TGIT Premiere Event Hosted BY Twitter

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty


Now normally an extra week wait for Shonda Rhimes to dominate Thursday nights again would be disappointing, but acceptable. However the reason for keeping fans waiting for an additional week is definitely not likely to go down easy. That’s because on what was supposed to be TGIT’s return to glory, has now been eclipsed by an ABC special on Donald Trump and his family, just before he is officially sworn in as POTUS.

Entertainment Weekly has the full details on this change that has fans more than a little upset. Their report states, “The one-hour special, America’s First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington, will air on January 19 at 10 p.m. ET, preceded by repeats of Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal at 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively.”

This late-breaking decision by ABC is frustrating, considering that teaser trailers for the return of the TGIT line-up have been airing for almost a month now, with the January 19 return date announced even earlier. Without the Shonda Rhimes crop of shows on Thursday nights, ABC has seen a significant drop in their ratings and could definitely use some fan support…support that will now have to wait an extra week. The Trump Effect is starting already.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2921066/sweetie-pies-season-4-interview/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2920989/trump-lvmh-factory-expansion-in-us/

ABC Network , Grey's Anatomy , How To Get Away With Murder , Kerry Washington , scandal , Shonda Rhimes , TGIT , Viola Davis

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 weeks ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 1 month ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago