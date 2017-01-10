Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Go The Extra Mile For You [EXCLUSIVE]

22 hours ago

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about the cleaning spree she is going on all over the house. She didn’t have to clean, she says, but she knew there were things needed to be cleaned out, so she did it. Taking the time to straighten things out is equal to taking care of yourself- and just because nobody else can see it, doesn’t mean it’s not there.

Erica explains that she can’t go out and preach and minister to people, if her own home isn’t taken care of! It’s important for us to take the time to do these little things for ourselves. Don’t take the easy way out- go the extra mile for you. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

40 photos Launch gallery

Continue reading Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

