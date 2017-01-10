Faith Walking: Go The Extra Mile For You [EXCLUSIVE]

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about the cleaning spree she is going on all over the house. She didn’t have to clean, she says, but she knew there were things needed to be cleaned out, so she did it. Taking the time to straighten things out is equal to taking care of yourself- and just because nobody else can see it, doesn’t mean it’s not there.
Erica explains that she can’t go out and preach and minister to people, if her own home isn’t taken care of! It’s important for us to take the time to do these little things for ourselves. Don’t take the easy way out- go the extra mile for you. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: Faith Walking: Make A Decision [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Faith Walking: I Desire Truth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Faith Walking: Have Faith, There Is Greatness Inside Of You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]
40 photos Launch gallery
1.
1 of 40
2.
2 of 40
3.
3 of 40
4.
4 of 40
5.
5 of 40
6.
6 of 40
7.
7 of 40
8.
8 of 40
9.
9 of 40
10.
10 of 40
11.
11 of 40
12.
12 of 40
13.
Source:Instagram
13 of 40
14.
Source:Instagram
14 of 40
15.
Source:Instagram
15 of 40
16.
Source:Instagram
16 of 40
17.
Source:Instagram
17 of 40
18.
Source:Instagram
18 of 40
19.
Source:Instagram
19 of 40
20.
Source:Instagram
20 of 40
21.
Source:Instagram
21 of 40
24.
Source:Instagram
24 of 40
25.
Source:Instagram
25 of 40
26.
Source:Instagram
26 of 40
27.
Source:Instagram
27 of 40
28.
Source:Instagram
28 of 40
29.
Source:Instagram
29 of 40
30.
Source:Instagram
30 of 40
31.
Source:Instagram
31 of 40
32.
Source:Instagram
32 of 40
33.
Source:Instagram
33 of 40
34.
Source:Instagram
34 of 40
35.
Source:Instagram
35 of 40
36.
Source:Instagram
36 of 40
37.
Source:Instagram
37 of 40
38. Wow we were young!!!! This is exactly 20 years ago.... Together for 20... This May we'll celebrate 15 years on marriage.. #GodIs #SoGood #WE15 @imericacampbell
Source:Instagram
38 of 40
39. #TBT me and @imericacampbell first Valentine's Day ©1997.... Photo Credit @teddyandtina
Source:Instagram
39 of 40
40. I had no idea 20 years ago that my life would be this awesome and blessed!!! And it's because God has allowed me to do life with you!!!Happy Mother's Day baby!!! @imericacampbell
Source:Instagram
40 of 40