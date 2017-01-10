Ricky Dillard On How He’s Addressing “Concern” Over Donald Trump’s Presidency [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Ricky Dillard is Grammy nominated, multiple-award winning singer, songwriter, and choirmaster. He talks about the upcoming live recording he’ll be doing in at 2pm in Fort Washington, Maryland on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Ebenezer AME Church, and he explains what he loves most about live recordings.
Plus, Ricky also talks about how he plans to deal with his “concern” about Donald Trump‘s presidency. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Honored At BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Event
