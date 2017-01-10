Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ericaism: God Wants Us To Have Good Things [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

Erica Campbell
0 reads
Leave a comment


In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell was inspired by something her husband said while preaching in church the day before. He was talking about the 60s TV show, The Beverly Hillbillies, about a family that came into money after they found oil under their land. But if the oil had been there all along, they were rich the whole time and just didn’t know it.

The same goes for us, Erica explains. God already has greatness prepared for you, you just have to reach out and receive it. We often don’t know realize blessed we are, because God isn’t a magical pill that you take, He is someone you have to seek openly. But all we have to do is seek Him- he wants us to, in fact. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: I Don’t Love You, I Feel Sorry For You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: I Thank God For Tough Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Your Words Have Power [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


2016 Stellar Gospel Awards

13 photos Launch gallery

2016 Stellar Gospel Awards

Continue reading Ericaism: God Wants Us To Have Good Things [EXCLUSIVE]

2016 Stellar Gospel Awards

beverly hillbillies , blessings , ericaism , God , rich , Videos , wealth

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 2 weeks ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 1 month ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago