Ericaism: God Wants Us To Have Good Things [EXCLUSIVE]

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell was inspired by something her husband said while preaching in church the day before. He was talking about the 60s TV show, The Beverly Hillbillies, about a family that came into money after they found oil under their land. But if the oil had been there all along, they were rich the whole time and just didn’t know it.

The same goes for us, Erica explains. God already has greatness prepared for you, you just have to reach out and receive it. We often don’t know realize blessed we are, because God isn’t a magical pill that you take, He is someone you have to seek openly. But all we have to do is seek Him- he wants us to, in fact. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

