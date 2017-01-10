Joy Living: Scriptures For Tapping Into The Joy Of The Lord [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Joy Living, Erica Campbell explains that nothing is as powerful as the word of God. She has some scriptures that will help tap into the Joy of the Lord. Sometimes, reading the bible can be daunting. But if you fall in love with the word of God, you get the truth and the power of God, and really begin to feel your relationship with Him, and His affect on your life.

So, if you’re interested in getting into the word of God but you’re not sure where to start, these scriptures are for you. In order to have a full relationship with God, you’ve got to read his word! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

