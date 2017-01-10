Ericaism: I Don’t Love You, I Feel Sorry For You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that there is a difference between pity, and love, and a danger in confusing the two. Friendships and relationships that sustain on pity usually cause people to do things for people, but simply because they feel bad for the person, and not because they feel a genuine love for them.

Love, Erica explains, is real connection, attachment and devotion to someone in our lives. This causes us to do things for people because we want to, not because we feel bad. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

