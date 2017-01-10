Pat Smith On Overcoming Her ‘Failures’, Second Chances

WMJShow Staff

Author Pat Smith talks about her journey from being a beauty queen to a minister and all of the “failures” she overcame to become the person she is today.

Her book Second Chances: Finding Healing for Your Pain, Regaining Your Strength, Celebrating Your New Life is out now.

