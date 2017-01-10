Inspiration
Home > Inspiration

Pat Smith On Overcoming Her ‘Failures’, Second Chances

1 hour ago

WMJShow Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment


Author Pat Smith talks about her journey from being a beauty queen to a minister and all of the “failures” she overcame to become the person she is today.

Her book Second Chances: Finding Healing for Your Pain, Regaining Your Strength, Celebrating Your New Life is out now.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook and Follow Us on Twitter

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

61 photos Launch gallery

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Get an exclusive look at what's happening in studio!


Willie Moore Jr: Faith and Family #Flatout

35 photos Launch gallery

Willie Moore Jr: Faith and Family #Flatout

Continue reading Willie Moore Jr: Faith and Family #Flatout

Willie Moore Jr: Faith and Family #Flatout

<strong>Willie Moore</strong> is a revered visionary, devoted husband and father and is determined to make a positive impression through music, media, and family entertainment.


The Willie Moore Jr. Show

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 1 week ago
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 1 month ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 2 months ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 2 months ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 2 months ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 2 months ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 2 months ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 2 months ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 2 months ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 2 months ago