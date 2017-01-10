Orlando Police Hunting For Killer Of Veteran Black Female Officer

Orlando Police Hunting For Killer Of Veteran Black Female Officer

Authorities are offering a $60,000 reward for the capture of the fugitive.

5 hours ago

The Light NC staff
Orlando is on edge as police conduct an intensive manhunt for a fugitive accused of fatally shooting an officer on Monday, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Police officials announced the death of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, a mother and 17-year veteran of the force, at a press conference Monday morning. Authorities said a second officer, identified as Sherrif’s Deputy Norman Lewis, died in a vehicle crash while pursuing the fleeing suspect.

According to the police, someone tipped off Clayton that the suspect, identified as Markeith Loyd, who was already wanted for murder, was at a shopping an Orlando shopping center. She radioed that information before approaching Loyd, who fired multiple times at her.

Loyd fled the shooting scene. Shortly after, a pursuing sheriff’s deputy engaged him in a brief exchange of fire at a nearby apartment complex, but Loyd carjacked a vehicle and escaped.

The authorities said Loyd, 41, is “armed and dangerous.” He’s accused of fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend and wounding her brother in December. Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said his deputies had been searching for Loyd since that incident. The fugitive previously served a 10-year prison sentence for a federal drug offense.

Officials are offering a $60,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

SOURCE: Orlando Sentinel

