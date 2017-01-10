Local
Latest Road Conditions In Our Area

2 hours ago

Melissa Wade
Southern States First To Feel Effects Of Massive Winter Storm

Source: Lance King / Getty

Slick conditions remain on many of the secondary roads in our areas.  NC Highway patrol is urging everyone to stay off the roads as much as possible.
Here’s where you can find road condition information:

CLICK HERE FOR ROAD INFORMATION FOR THE TRIANGLE
CLICK HERE FOR ROAD INFORMATION FOR THE FAYETTEVILLE AREA
CLICK HERE FOR ROAD INFORMATION FOR THE RURAL PIEDMONT
CLICK HERE FOR ROAD INFORMATION FOR THE SOUTHERN COASTAL AREA

If you have questions about a particular road closure, dial 511 from any phone.

Source:  ABC11

