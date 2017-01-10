Hillary Clinton Gets Standing Ovation At ‘The Color Purple’s’ Final Show

Hillary Clinton Gets Standing Ovation At ‘The Color Purple’s’ Final Show

In a rare public appearance, the former Secretary of State saw Alice Walker's Tony-winning musical on its last night on Broadway.

13 hours ago

Democratic Nominee for President of the United States former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Hillary Clinton made a rare public appearance at the Broadway musical The Color Purple on Sunday — and received three standing ovations.

According to the Washington Post, the former Secretary of State was met with celebration, in contrast to the reaction Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who encountered boos when he went to see “Hamilton” in November, a week after he and President-elect Donald Trump won the election.

“There’s a lot of really awesome famous and notable people here today,” the actress Patrice Covington, who gave the farewell speech of her show, said to the audience, the New York Times note.

I’m not going to call all of them out — I know you already know them.”

“We love you Hillary,” some audience members shouted, then telling her “God bless you.”

The NY Times pointed out that Clinton wasn’t the only celeb in attendance at the Tony-winning musical based off of Alice Walker’s powerful novel—Mariska Hargitay, Gayle King, Debra Messing, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Porter, Phylicia Rashad and Anna Wintour were all in the audience soaking in the last performance.

