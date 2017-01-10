Evening Minute: New Jersey High School Investigating Girls Basketball Team That Found Hanging Black Dummy

NJ High School Investigating Girls Basketball Team’s Find Of Hanging Black Dummy

Officials at Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark in New Jersey are investigating an incident at Plainfield High School where the girls basketball team arrived for a game on Saturday and found a Black dummy hanging from its neck.

According to the Courier News and Home Tribune, the Plainfield girls opened the door to the Johnson classroom they were given to use as a team room and were encountered by a dummy that had its eyes bulging from its head.

Sigh.

The school’s first-year coach Keshon Bennett confirmed the story and said that his team still played even after seeing the dummy, but ultimately lost 64-20, and quickly left after the game was over.

“We have been made aware that a picture taken by the coach or a member of the Plainfield girl’s basketball team has been posted on social media of a puppet that was reportedly posed in a classroom located in the Clark Public Schools,” Edward Grande, superintendent of Clark Public Schools, said in a statement.

“The Clark Board Education and the Clark community does not condone any demonstrations of intolerance.”

The newspaper pointed out that while Plainfield’s population is 50 percent Black, Johnson High’s Black population is 0.8 percent.

Who’s surprised?

Huh? Waitress Stiffed By White Couple Because They “Don’t Tip Black People”

Customer told waitress 'great service don’t tip black people': Kelly Carter said that the couple said they enjoyed… https://t.co/p2RicJb1oL pic.twitter.com/Wmpt7u8QdN — NewYork (@NewYorkLoving) January 9, 2017

A Virginia waitress is claiming that the only reason she was stiffed on gratuity was because she is Black.

According to Raw Story, on Saturday, Kelly Carter served a white couple, but received a handwritten note that read: “Great service don’t tip black people.”

Carter said she was surprised by the couple’s reaction because they were “normal patrons” and even complimented the meal.

“The lady was saying they loved the potpie,” she said.

Tommy Tellez, Sr., the owner of Anita’s New Mexico Style Café in Ashburn said that Carter is a popular waitress there and that plenty of patrons ask to be sat in her section.

“She has a following,” he said. “Her philosophy for customer service is way beyond the norm — and we’re really happy to have her.”

And for Carter, she brushed the incident off.

“He didn’t hurt me, he only hurt himself — he only makes me stronger,” she said.

Amazon.com, FreshDirect to Accept Food Stamps for Online Grocery Shopping

Amazon, FreshDirect and other online grocers will now accept food stamps in a pilot program done in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

According to Mashable, the two-year program will allow for families in need to utilize SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program) this summer. It will allow for eligible folks in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington state to buy food on the online sites.

“Online purchasing is a potential lifeline for SNAP participants living in urban neighborhoods and rural communities where access to healthy food choices can be limited,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement. “

“We’re looking forward to being able to bring the benefits of the online market to low-income Americans participating in SNAP.”

“Amazon is excited to participate in the USDA SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot. We are committed to making food accessible through online grocery shopping, offering all customers the lowest prices possible. Amazon’s selection and competitive pricing can improve the grocery shopping experience for SNAP participants while helping them extend their benefits further,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

However, in certain areas this accessibility is limited. In the Bronx, only individuals who live in two zip codes will be able to use their assistance for food.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: