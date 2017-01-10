Oh No! Jamie Foxx Involved In Restaurant Fight, Kicked Out

Oh No! Jamie Foxx Involved In Restaurant Fight, Kicked Out

The Oscar winner encountered some unnecessary drama at a West Hollywood eatery.

14 hours ago

The Light NC staff
An Evening Of SeriousFun Celebrating The Legacy Of Paul Newman - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty


 

Jamie Foxx seemed to have a really bad time on Saturday night.

The Oscar-winner was kicked out of a restaurant after a patron complained that the actor and his entourage were being loud. According to TMZ, one witness said the guy mouthed off and yelled, “You don’t want to mess with me. I’m from New York.” To which a comedian at Jamie’s table quipped, “F*** you I’m from Oakland.” 

Eyewitnesses say at that point the guy lunged at Foxx, the gossip outlet reported.  However, people at the spot have different accounts for what happened at the popular West Hollywood Catch restaurant.

One witness said the assailant actually made physical contact with the Ray actor, pulling him down onto a table. Then Foxx turned the guy around, put him in a choke hold and took him down.

A video of the account conveys a lot of chaos including one man getting on a table and a person saying, “Come on, man. Calm down,” Hollywood Life notedThen the random assailant and Foxx’s group were kicked out of the restaurant.

Folks can’t even eat in peace in 2017. 

