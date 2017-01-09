Entertainment News
All Black Movies Don’t Look Alike: #BlackTwitter Goes In On ‘Hidden Fences’ With #GoldenGlobeErrors

22 hours ago

The 2017 Golden Globes are over, but #BlackTwitter is keeping the party going and it’s glorious.

Last night, in case you missed it, a red carper reporter accidentally called the film Hidden Figures, “hidden fences” while interviewing Pharrell and it didn’t take long for the Internets to react with a befitting hashtag and plethora of hilarious memes.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂I can't stop laughing

A video posted by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on

Keep scrolling for the funniest #GoldenGlobeErrors tweets:

